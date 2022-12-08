Harmanpreet Kaur on match-fee parity: Equal pay will motivate current players and upcoming stars

In October, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a “pay equity policy”, meaning centrally-contracted men and women players would get the same match fees.

As per the new policy, the women players will now get Rs 15 lakh per Test match, Rs 6 lakh for a One-Day International, and Rs 3 lakh for a T20 International.

When India’s senior women’s team begins its five-match T20I series against Australia on Friday, the ‘pay equity policy’ will come into effect. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes in light of such a move, women cricketers now have more responsibility.

“It’s an outstanding decision taken by the BCCI. As a sportsperson, we always want to get that recognition, and equal pay will bring a lot of motivation for the current players and the upcoming stars. The motivation given by the BCCI gives us a lot of responsibility because whenever we go out to play now, we know many people are watching us. We want to give our 100 per cent,” Harmanpreet said. “We have played really well, and the last three months have been special. We are looking very positive.”

Earlier, the women players were paid Rs 1 lakh for a white-ball match and Rs 4 lakh for a Test.

“This was the first step, and I am sure, going forward, there will be a lot of good news for women’s cricket. For that, we have to take a lot of responsibility as a team and play good cricket. We have been reaching finals but could not lift the major titles. But still, the way we are playing has changed a lot of things in the country. I am sure the BCCI must be thinking about (equal pay) in domestic cricket as well,” Harmanpreet said. “Domestic cricket is very important. Now, the Women’s IPL is coming, and all those things will be important for domestic cricketers. There is money involved, and with that we will get a lot of good domestic matches. Things will come to you. We just need to perform.”