India women's tour of England: Third T20I rescheduled to July 14

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced that the third women's T20I between India and England at the Cloudfm County Ground in Chelmsford has been advanced by a day to July 14 due to "broadcast purposes".

The Indian team is currently quarantining in Mumbai ahead of the UK tour, beginning with the one off Test in Bristol from June 16. "For broadcast purposes, the third Vitality IT20 between England Women and India Women at the Cloudfm County Ground will now be played on Wednesday, 14 July," England Cricket tweeted.

The T20I series begins in Northampton on July 9, followed by the second game in Hove on July 11. Prior to that India will play a lone Test match and a three-match ODI series.