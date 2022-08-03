BCCI announces schedule for Team India’s home series against Australia and South Africa

India’s international home season 2022-23 will commence with a three-match T20I series against Australia in September and will be followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the schedule with Mohali hosting the first T20I against Australia on September 20. Nagpur and Hyderabad will be hosting the second and third on September 23 and September 25 respectively.

The home series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram. The second T20I will be played on October 2 Gandhi Jayanti, to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore.

The action will then shift to Lucknow on October 6 where the ODI series will get underway. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI respectively.