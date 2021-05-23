Indian women cricketers to get 2020 T20 World Cup prize money this week

After reports emerged that members of the Indian women's cricket team that reached the final of the T20 World Cup last year are yet to receive their share of the prize money, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials have indicated that the delay was due to the “pandemic”.

The officials admitted to Sportstar that “the payment should have been cleared long back”, and blamed the delay on the prevailing situation.

ALSO READ | India Women’s fielding coach to focus on improving players’ technique and strength

“The Board received the money late last year, and after that, things have been delayed. But, now, the process has started, and the players should receive the money in a day or two,” a senior official said.

UK's The Telegraph had reported about the delay in payment of the prize money for the global event, which was held in February-March last year.

The fees for men's and women's teams in the domestic tournaments are also pending. “In an ideal situation, the payments should have been made. Usually, the payments are normally cleared by September even though the season gets over in March,” an official said.