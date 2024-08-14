MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Anjum Chopra: Indian women’s team losing Asia Cup a wake-up call ‘in a good way’

Chopra blamed lack of challenge for the Indian team until the Asia Cup final as the reason behind loss in the final.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 21:11 IST , Mumbai - 4 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Anjum Chopra questioned the absence of frontline India players from the ongoing series against Australia ‘A’, citing the presence of Tahlia McGrath.
FILE PHOTO: Anjum Chopra questioned the absence of frontline India players from the ongoing series against Australia ‘A’, citing the presence of Tahlia McGrath. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Anjum Chopra questioned the absence of frontline India players from the ongoing series against Australia ‘A’, citing the presence of Tahlia McGrath. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Harmanpreet Kaur has the range of shots needed to control a game and should bat at No 3 as India should look at rejigging its combination heading into the T20 World Cup, said former captain Anjum Chopra on Wednesday.

The stylish batter of yesteryears is also worried about the bowling attack not being penetrative enough in crunch games.

Chopra said while there are many options for India at No 3, skipper Kaur should not deprive herself of longer batting hauls.

“I’ve always felt that Harman should play at No 3. I’ve told her also. But of course, depending upon the scenario, and, every player’s comfort is (also) there,” Chopra told PTI in an exclusive interview.

“She is one of those players, who can control the game and will have more time, rather than coming in later and then swinging her bat. Why reduce the number of deliveries?,” she said.

Chopra blamed lack of challenge for the Indian team until the Asia Cup final as the reason behind loss in the final.

“Even if they have won this Asia Cup, it would have been like ‘oh, we are a better team’. But because they didn’t, they got a wake-up call and I am hoping it is a wake-up call. Not in a bad way but in a good way,” she said.

Chopra said while there are many options for India at No 3, Harmanpreet Kaur should not deprive herself of longer batting hauls.
Chopra said while there are many options for India at No 3, Harmanpreet Kaur should not deprive herself of longer batting hauls. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Chopra said while there are many options for India at No 3, Harmanpreet Kaur should not deprive herself of longer batting hauls. | Photo Credit: PTI

“They were not challenged and whenever they were, it was okay, it wasn’t like digging in deep to come out victorious. When Sri Lanka posed a challenge to them, especially after winning against Pakistan (in the semifinal), they were a team on a high.”

“Once (Vishmi) Gunaratne was run out in confusion with (Chamari) Athapaththu and then the second wicket fell, I thought they are missing on the barrel. But for Sri Lanka to bounce out of that situation and win convincingly, that was a high,” she continued.

Pointing at Sri Lanka’s recent improvement, Chopra said India has a lot to work upon as a team.

“We lost 2-1 to England. We lost 2-1 to Australia. We were challenged by South Africa. When we go to the Asia Cup, there are other teams also challenging us,” she said.

Also read | Bangladesh political crisis: What’s the fate of the Women’s T20 World Cup?

“Sri Lanka didn’t even qualify for the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand because they didn’t have any cricket for two-and-a-half years during Covid. But look where they are now.” She had a simple question for one and all. Has Harmanpreet and her band improved as a team? The answer is a mixed one.

“Has our team shown that kind of advancement and improvement? Yes, to a certain extent. But are we still plugging in those gaps whereby we are not conceding defeat,” she questioned.

“The reason why we lost the Asia Cup final (was) because we are still not plugging those gaps,” she said.

“Certain decisions are obviously not favourable. Certain resources that we have at the disposal are not favourable. You have to make do with what you have, which is probably not quite there right now to become world leaders,” she said.

Chopra cited bowling as one of India’s biggest concerns at the moment.

Anjum Chopra cited bowling as one of India’s biggest concerns at the moment.
Anjum Chopra cited bowling as one of India’s biggest concerns at the moment. | Photo Credit: BCCI Women
lightbox-info

Anjum Chopra cited bowling as one of India’s biggest concerns at the moment. | Photo Credit: BCCI Women

“Look, we have a Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami (in men’s team). When we have these bowlers around, we boast of a bowling lineup like no one in this world and this wasn’t achieved overnight,” she said.

“I’m not saying that overnight we will have these kind of quality bowlers in the women’s team as well. We are playing with only five bowlers. Now that one bowler has a bad day, we are challenged,” she said.

Bowling options in India are limited, she accepted.

“Maybe we don’t have the options. Maybe because players are injured, they are not there. Maybe the skill level has dropped for all those players who are injured or whether they’ve dropped off the radar. We do have a good bowling line-up but we don’t have a penetrative bowling line-up,” she said.

Chopra also questioned the absence of frontline India players from the ongoing series against Australia ‘A’, citing the presence of Tahlia McGrath.

Also read | We will remember this day and work hard, says India captain Harmanpreet Kaur

“We’ve not done well in Australia. India A is playing there. Meghana Singh is playing, who is not considered (for selection) even when she’s around Indian team. (Then) why is she playing there?” she said.

“Why is Titas Sadhu not a part of this? Why is Sobhana Asha not a part of India A? I thought Jemimah Rodrigues should have been there in this team playing in Australia. Why is she not there? “(Those who have) just stepped out of the South African series and have not gone for ‘The Hundred’. Tahlia McGrath is leading Australia, why is no India current India player a part of that?”

“We need to do a bit of our combination reassessment again and hope that a few players come into this lineup as options. We definitely need all-rounders, more bowling options and we definitely need agile fielders as well,” she said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Anjum Chopra /

India /

Harmanpreet Kaur /

Women's Asia Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. No silver for Vinesh Phogat at Paris 2024 Olympics, CAS dismisses appeal
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘Superdebut’: Kylian Mbappe set to play his first game for Real Madrid
    AFP
  3. Goalkeeper Szczesny leaves Juventus by mutual agreement
    Reuters
  4. Anjum Chopra: Indian women’s team losing Asia Cup a wake-up call ‘in a good way’
    PTI
  5. AFC Champions League 2 Prelims Highlights: East Bengal loses 2-3 to Altyn Asyr in return to Asian football
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Anjum Chopra: Indian women’s team losing Asia Cup a wake-up call ‘in a good way’
    PTI
  2. ‘Practical master’ Dodda Ganesh wants to make Kenya qualify for upcoming World Cups
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Watch: Chahal picks up five-wicket haul on Northamptonshire debut
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma climbs to second spot in ODI rankings, Kohli fourth; Bura eighth among bowlers
    PTI
  5. Morne Morkel appointed India’s bowling coach: Stats, coaching experience and future assignments
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. No silver for Vinesh Phogat at Paris 2024 Olympics, CAS dismisses appeal
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘Superdebut’: Kylian Mbappe set to play his first game for Real Madrid
    AFP
  3. Goalkeeper Szczesny leaves Juventus by mutual agreement
    Reuters
  4. Anjum Chopra: Indian women’s team losing Asia Cup a wake-up call ‘in a good way’
    PTI
  5. AFC Champions League 2 Prelims Highlights: East Bengal loses 2-3 to Altyn Asyr in return to Asian football
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment