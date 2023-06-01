Adidas unveils team India’s new cricket jersey

Published : Jun 01, 2023 19:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Adidas unveiled the new jerseys of the Indian cricket team on Thursday after BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah announced the partnership last month.

According to reports in February, BCCI was considering a deal worth Rs 350 crore with the German sports brand. While Shah confirmed the news on Monday, the amount and duration of the deal were not disclosed.

The current sponsor - Killer Jeans - will have its contract expire on May 31, following which the deal with Adidas will come into effect. Prior to Killer Jeans, MPL was the kit sponsor for India.

The BCCI is also looking for a new primary sponsor after reports emerged that Byju’s, the current sponsor, was willing to end its deal before the stipulated end in November 2023.

India will be in action in the World Test Championship final against Australia, starting June 7.