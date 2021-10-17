BCCI invites applications for India head coach, support staff

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the head coach, batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach with the Indian team.

Applications for the role of head coach have to be sent to the BCCI by October 26, and for the rest of the advertised positions by November 3. The BCCI has also invited applications for the position of Head Sports Science and Medicine with the National Cricket Academy.

According to the circular issued by the Board on Sunday, the candidate should have played minimum of 30 Test Matches or 50 ODIs, or should have served as the head Coach of a full member Test-playing nation, for a minimum period of two years. Or, the candidate should be the "head coach of an associate member /IPL team or equivalent international leagues/first-class teams/ National A teams, for a minimum period of 3 years; or should have BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent."

The candidate should be below 60 years of age at the time of appointment.

Focus on Dravid

With Ravi Shastri's tenure getting over next month, the BCCI trop brass persuaded Rahul Dravid to apply for the head coach position. While the Board is confident that Dravid - who is now the head of National Cricket Academy - will take up the role, it will be interesting to see if Dravid actually applies for the position.

As per requirement, the successful candidate will be an accomplished strategist with clear and ambitious plans for how they will develop and build success for Indian cricket moving forward. "They will need to demonstrate that they can create a winning culture and world leading teams in all forms of the game," the BCCI circular said.

"The Head coach should be an outstanding communicator and man manager. Their focus will be on managing a competitive, highly skilled and self-reliant Indian team and an elite performance environment that demands exceptional standards of professionalism."

The focus will be to build a structure in place that ensures that all players are developed as cricketers and individuals. The successful candidate will need to provide confidence that they can develop and improve the existing talent technically and tactically, whilst identifying and integrating new talent into a team culture that is both challenging and supportive.

"The head coach needs to demonstrate great organisational and tactical strengths and will be responsible for setting out and then executing short, medium and long term plans for the development of the Indian team."

CAC to be formed soon

There were talks that while Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R. Sridhar were on their way out, batting coach Vikram Rathour could be given a longer rope. However, with the Board seeking fresh applications, even he needs to re-apply if he wishes to continue with the job. While the Board is expected to form a new Cricket Advisory Committee soon - erstwhile chief Madan Lal has turned 70 and is ineligible for the role as per the Board's constitution - which will conduct the interviews for the head coach role, the interviews for the support staff should be conducted by the chairman of selection committee.

Sources in the BCCI indicate that a new CAC is likely to be formed over the next few days, as the Board does not want a stop-gap arrangement for the New Zealand series. "The plan is to appoint a full-time coaching staff before the home series against New Zealand, so that they get enough time to understand the situation and can plan ahead," a source stated.