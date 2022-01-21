Harbhajan Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home isolation.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions,” Harbhajan posted on Twitter.

ALSO READ - ISL to soldier on despite COVID concerns

“I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care,” he wrote.

I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions.

I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 21, 2022

Harbhajan was expected to compete in the ongoing Legends League Cricket, a T20 competition in Muscat, during the second leg, but he won’t be able to participate now. The second leg of the competition begins on Monday, January 24.