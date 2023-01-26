Prithvi will need to wait for his chance: Pandya

Skipper Hardik Pandya stated that Prithvi Shaw will have to wait for his chance to feature in India’s playing eleven, given that fellow opener Shubman Gill is among the runs.

Asked if Shaw will be seen in action in the first T20I against New Zealand here, Pandya said, “No. Shubman has done very well. So he will get the first opportunity, given the way he is batting and the fact that he has already been with the team.”

Ishan Kishan is the other opener in the squad available for selection.

Pandya is happy to play in M.S. Dhoni’s hometown and spoke about meeting the former India captain. “Mahi (Dhoni) is here, and we got the chance to meet him. When we travel to various cities to play matches, we usually don’t leave the hotel. But since Mahi bhai is here, we get the chance to leave the hotel and meet him,” Pandya said in a press conference on Thursday.

Asked if he took any cricket tips from Dhoni, Pandya said, “No. I took all the tips when I was playing with him. Now when we meet, we keep cricket aside and talk about life. I’ve extracted all possible cricket tips from him already; there is nothing left.”