Dhoni pays Indian team visit at Ranchi ahead of first New Zealand T20

The BCCI social media handle in India shared a video where the Chennai Super Kings talisman can be seen sharing a light moment with captain Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.

Team Sportstar
26 January, 2023 18:45 IST
MS Dhoni in the Indian cricket team’s dressing room in Ranchi.

MS Dhoni in the Indian cricket team’s dressing room in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: BCCI

World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni visited the JSCA International Stadium on Thursday to meet the Indian team, which is presently training at the venue ahead of the first of three T20Is against New Zealand.

The social media handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video where the Chennai Super Kings talisman can be seen sipping on some coconut water while sharing a light moment with captain Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

Also present during the conversation, was Shubman Gill, who is presently India’s top-ranked ODI batter after scoring three centuries in his last four 50-over innings, No. 1 T20I batter and vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav and pacer Shivam Mavi.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also joined in the conversation later even as Dhoni interacted with the rest of the BCCI backroom staff.

The iconic No. 7 also had a chat with Washington Sundar. Although the audio has been muted out, it seemed Dhoni was passing on some tips and tricks to the off-spinner.

India has already clinched the ODI series against the Kiwis with a scoreline of 3-0.

