Sharfuddoula first Bangladesh umpire to enter the ICC elite panel, Menon enters fifth year; Broad excluded

Indore-based Menon, who joined the elite panel at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, remains the only Indian in the 12-member club.

Published : Mar 28, 2024 16:43 IST , Dubai - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Sharfuddoula has been included in the ICC elite pnale of umpires.
Sharfuddoula has been included in the ICC elite pnale of umpires. | Photo Credit: ICC
infoIcon

Sharfuddoula has been included in the ICC elite pnale of umpires. | Photo Credit: ICC

Bangladesh’s Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid on Thursday became the first from his country to be inducted into the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires while India’s Nitin Menon entered the top tier for an unprecedented fifth time.

Indore-based Menon, who joined the elite panel at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, remains the only Indian in the 12-member club.

The 40-year-old is only the third Indian to be part of the elite panel after S Ravi and former India spinner S Venkataraghavan, who performed on-field duties in 33 and 73 Tests, respectively.

Menon has been an on-field umpire in 23 Tests, 58 ODIs and 41 T20s (122 overall) and is expected to surpass Venkataraghavan’s overall match tally of officiating in 125 games in the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

Menon had also realised his dream of officiating in the Ashes last year.

On the other hand, Bangladesh’s Sharfuddoula was elevated from the ICC International Panel of Umpires, replacing the now-retired Marais Erasmus.

Sharfuddoula has been on the International Panel since 2006 and his first international appointment was an ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Mirpur in January 2010.

He has been an on-field umpire in 10 Tests, 63 ODIs and 44 T20Is. He has also featured on-field in 13 women’s ODIs and 28 T20Is.

“It is a great honour to be named on the ICC Elite Panel. To be the first from my country on the panel makes it extra special, and I look forward to justifying the faith shown in me. I have had a fair bit of experience over the years and am ready for more challenging assignments,” said Sharfuddoula.

-Chris Broad excluded from Elite Match Referees’ Panel-

The ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees has been reduced from seven members to six, with Chris Broad not included in the panel for 2024–25.

Broad, who has been on the panel since 2003, has refereed 123 Tests, 361 ODIs, and 135 T20s, as well as 15 women’s T20s.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: “Chris Broad has been a valuable member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees over many years and has performed his role with distinction.

“He was prepared to take difficult calls in the best interests of the game and was respected by players and officials from all over the cricketing world. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to thank Chris for his long and distinguished contribution to the game.

Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees: David Boon (Australia), Jeff Crowe (New Zealand), Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka), Andrew Pycroft (Zimbabwe), Richie Richardson (West Indies), Javagal Srinath (India).

Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Michael Gough (England), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Joel Wilson (West Indies).

