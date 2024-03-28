MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RR vs DC Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match

RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Here’s all you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match to be played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday

Published : Mar 28, 2024 12:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson during a practice session.
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson during a practice session. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson during a practice session. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

In the ninth match of the IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be held on March 28.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

SQUADS
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Rajasthan Royals /

Delhi Capitals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs DC Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Liverpool, Manchester United jointly launch programme to combat tragedy-related abuse
    Reuters
  3. RR vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs MI Highlights, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad record highest total; beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Olympic officials move to support 2032 Brisbane Games after bumpy ride for stadium projects
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RR vs DC Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. RR vs DC head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: CSK steps away from spin formula to master Gujarat Titans at Chepauk
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  5. SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Klaasen, Abhishek wreck havoc as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians in run-fest
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs DC Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Liverpool, Manchester United jointly launch programme to combat tragedy-related abuse
    Reuters
  3. RR vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs MI Highlights, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad record highest total; beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Olympic officials move to support 2032 Brisbane Games after bumpy ride for stadium projects
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment