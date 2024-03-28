RR vs DC Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match

In the ninth match of the IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.
Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:
When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match be played?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be held on March 28.
Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match be played?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.
What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match be played?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
