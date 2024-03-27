All matches of New Zealand men and women to be live streamed on Sony Sports Network till 2031

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) acquired the television and digital rights to broadcast and stream all matches of the men’s (Black Caps) and women’s (White Ferns) National teams of New Zealand in India and associated territories for the next seven years.

The landmark deal, from 1 May 2024 to 30 April 2031, will include India’s tours of New Zealand in the 2026-27 and 2030-31 summers, as well as all other bilateral Tests, ODIs, and T20Is played in New Zealand during the designated period.

All matches will be telecast and streamed live across SPNI’s sports channels and will be live-streamed on Sony LIV, respectively, adding to an SPNI portfolio which already includes agreements with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

NZC GM Commercial Chris Smith said India was a key market for NZC and that the partnership with SPNI was the result of closely aligned interests.

“It’s fair to say this is a significant commercial agreement,” said Mr Smith, “Sony has a large presence in the Indian market on both linear and digital platforms and we’re looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership.

SPNI’s digital rights in India will be co-exclusive with Amazon Prime for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

Rajesh Kaul, SPNI’s Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head of Sports Business, welcomed NZC to its stable of cricket content.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing some terrific cricket through our seven-year partnership which includes three crucial bilateral series against England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in 2024-25 as well two bilateral series featuring the Indian men’s team in 2026-27 and 2030-31 respectively,” he said.

The Black Caps have enjoyed major success in recent years, with the inaugural World Test Championship title win in 2021 highlighting their accolades. The men’s team also finished runners-up in the previous T20 World Cup, winning millions of hearts with their spirited display.

Cricket fans in the Indian subcontinent can look forward to watching the Black Caps in action against cricket heavyweights India, Australia, England and Pakistan among others until the end of the 2031 season.