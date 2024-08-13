MagazineBuy Print

Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe killed by train: Inquest

Thorpe died on the morning of August 4 having suffered “traumatic injuries” during the incident at Esher railway station, southwest of London, Surrey Coroner’s Court in Woking was told.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 21:02 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Graham Thorpe (right) enjoyed an impressive England career as an elegant batsman from 1993 to 2005, before spending 12 years in various coaching roles.
Graham Thorpe (right) enjoyed an impressive England career as an elegant batsman from 1993 to 2005, before spending 12 years in various coaching roles. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Graham Thorpe (right) enjoyed an impressive England career as an elegant batsman from 1993 to 2005, before spending 12 years in various coaching roles. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former England batsman Graham Thorpe died after being struck by a train at a railway station, an inquest into his death heard Tuesday.

The 55-year-old took his own life, his wife Amanda revealed on Monday in an interview with The Times.

Thorpe died on the morning of August 4 having suffered “traumatic injuries” during the incident at Esher railway station, southwest of London, Surrey Coroner’s Court in Woking was told.

The area coroner for Surrey, Simon Wickens, recorded Thorpe’s cause of death as one of multiple injuries during the short hearing.

ALSO READ: Chris Woakes pulls out of The Hundred due to injury ahead of Test series against Sri Lanka

The coroner offered his “sincere condolences” not just to Thorpe’s family, but to “all those touched by his life and career”.

A date for the full inquest will be fixed at a later time.

Thorpe’s death plunged the cricket world into mourning for the popular star.

He enjoyed an impressive England career as an elegant batsman from 1993 to 2005, before spending 12 years in various coaching roles.

But Thorpe was hospitalised in May 2022 and declared “seriously ill”.

Amanda Thorpe told The Times that the former Surrey batsman attempted suicide two years ago before taking his own life.

“Despite having a wife and two daughters whom he loved and who loved him, he did not get better. He was so unwell in recent times and he really did believe that we would be better off without him and we are devastated that he acted on that and took his own life,” she said.

RELATED: Graham Thorpe took his own life after battling with depression and anxiety, reveals wife

Amanda Thorpe added: “Graham was renowned as someone who was very mentally strong on the field and he was in good physical health.

“But mental illness is a real disease and can affect anyone.

Thorpe’s daughter Kitty, 22, said the family “are not ashamed” of talking about his death, adding: “There is nothing to hide and it is not a stigma.”

The left-hander featured in 100 Test matches and 82 one-day internationals for England, scoring over 9,000 runs for his country, including 16 Test hundreds.

