Pace bowlers Naseem Shah and Mir Hamza bowled out Bangladesh A for 122 runs on the first day of the four-day first-class match here on Tuesday.
Pakistan will play 9 Tests during the season with the Bangladesh team also touching down in Rawalpindi on Monday to play two WTC Test matches.
The visiting Bangladesh A side batters had no answer to Naseem and Hamza after they were put into bat by the Pakistan Shaheens skipper, Saud Shakeel after the match had a delayed start due to a wet outfield.
Also read | India home fixtures 2024: Gwalior to host first T20I vs Bangladesh
Only Mahmudul Hasan Joy thwarted the Pakistan attack by scoring 65 as others crumbled on a pitch offering some help to the pace bowlers.
Naseem returned to red ball format after a while having suffered an injury during last year’s Asia Cup. He bowled with venom to return figures of 3 for 24 while his new ball partner, left-armer Hamza took 3 for 33 with Muhammad Rameez junior taking two wickets.
Bad light forced an early end to the already reduced day’s play with Pakistan Shaheens ending on 2 for no loss with Saim Ayub and Muhammad Huraira at the crease.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pakistan Shaheens’ Naseem, Hamza bowl out Bangladesh A for 122 on day 1
- Indian sports wrap, August 13: Mother International School of Ranchi wins U-17 girls Subroto Cup
- India home fixtures 2024: Gwalior to host first T20I vs Bangladesh; Chennai-Kolkata swap games in England T20Is
- Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict LIVE updates: Court of Arbitration for Sport to deliver decision on India wrestler’s plea soon; Will Vinesh get joint silver?
- Indian cricket schedule for 2024-25 home season: Full list of matches, venues, fixtures, dates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE