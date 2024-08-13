MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan Shaheens’ Naseem, Hamza bowl out Bangladesh A for 122 on day 1

The visiting Bangladesh A side batters had no answer to Naseem and Hamza after they were put into bat by the Pakistan Shaheens skipper, Saud Shakeel after the match had a delayed start due to a wet outfield.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 21:18 IST , Islamabad - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Naseem Shah returned to red ball format after a while having suffered an injury during last year’s Asia Cup.
FILE PHOTO: Naseem Shah returned to red ball format after a while having suffered an injury during last year’s Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Naseem Shah returned to red ball format after a while having suffered an injury during last year’s Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Pace bowlers Naseem Shah and Mir Hamza bowled out Bangladesh A for 122 runs on the first day of the four-day first-class match here on Tuesday.

Pakistan will play 9 Tests during the season with the Bangladesh team also touching down in Rawalpindi on Monday to play two WTC Test matches.

The visiting Bangladesh A side batters had no answer to Naseem and Hamza after they were put into bat by the Pakistan Shaheens skipper, Saud Shakeel after the match had a delayed start due to a wet outfield.

Also read | India home fixtures 2024: Gwalior to host first T20I vs Bangladesh

Only Mahmudul Hasan Joy thwarted the Pakistan attack by scoring 65 as others crumbled on a pitch offering some help to the pace bowlers.

Naseem returned to red ball format after a while having suffered an injury during last year’s Asia Cup. He bowled with venom to return figures of 3 for 24 while his new ball partner, left-armer Hamza took 3 for 33 with Muhammad Rameez junior taking two wickets.

Bad light forced an early end to the already reduced day’s play with Pakistan Shaheens ending on 2 for no loss with Saim Ayub and Muhammad Huraira at the crease.

