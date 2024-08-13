MagazineBuy Print

India home fixtures 2024: Gwalior to host first T20I vs Bangladesh; Chennai-Kolkata swap games in England T20Is

The match in Gwalior will be hosted in a new stadium - Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium. This will be the first match to be played in the city since 2010.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 20:55 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The first T20I (January 22), which was earlier supposed to be held in Chennai, will now be played in Kolkata.
FILE PHOTO: The first T20I (January 22), which was earlier supposed to be held in Chennai, will now be played in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The first T20I (January 22), which was earlier supposed to be held in Chennai, will now be played in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh set to be played on October 6 later this year has been moved from Dharamsala to Gwalior, as BCCI announced a revised schedule on Tuesday.

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in Dharamsala is undergoing upgrades and renovation in the dressing rooms, the release stated.

The match in Gwalior will be hosted in a new stadium - Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium. This will be the first match to be played in the city since the historic India vs South Africa ODI game in 2010 where Sachin Tendulkar scored his double century.

Indian cricket schedule for 2024-25 home season

Further, the venues for the first two T20Is between India and England in January 2025 have been swapped. The first T20I (January 22), which was earlier supposed to be held in Chennai, will now be played in Kolkata. Chennai will host the second T20I on January 25.

“The venue change was necessitated following a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal regarding their prior Republic Day commitments and obligations,” BCCI added.

Bangladesh tour of India

September 19: IND vs BAN - First Test - Chennai (9.30 AM IST)

September 27: IND vs BAN - Second Test - Kanpur (9.30 AM IST)

October 06: IND vs BAN - First T20I - Gwalior (7.00 PM IST)

October 09: IND vs BAN - Second T20I - Delhi (7.00 PM IST)

October 12: IND vs BAN - Third T20I - Hyderabad (7.00 PM IST)

England tour of India

January 22 - IND vs ENG - First T20I - Kolkata (7.00 PM IST)

January 25 - IND vs ENG - Second T20I - Chennai (7.00 PM IST)

January 28 - IND vs ENG - Third T20I - Rajkot (7.00 PM IST)

January 31 - IND vs ENG - Fourth T20I - Pune (7.00 PM IST)

February 2 - IND vs ENG - Fifth T20I - Mumbai (7.00 PM IST)

Related Topics

India vs Bangladesh /

BCCI /

India vs England

