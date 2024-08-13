Ben Stokes ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests due to injury, Ollie Pope to lead England in absence

England men’s Test Captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out for the rest of the summer after tearing his left hamstring while playing in The Hundred on Sunday. Stokes was taken for scans on Tuesday.

Stokes will miss the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins on August 21. Ollie Pope will be leading England’s Test team in Stokes’ absence.

“There will be no addition to the squad for this series,” England Cricket Board stated in a release.

The all-rounder is aiming to return for England’s Test tour of Pakistan, scheduled to start in early October. The tour includes three Test matches in Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.