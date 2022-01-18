Former Ranji Trophy player offered ₹40 lakh for match fixing - reports

Former Ranji Trophy and IPL player Rajagopal Sathish has claimed he was offered ₹40 lakh by someone for fixing a match, according to reports.

The Bengaluru police has recorded his complaint, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have been informed by Sathish, too. Sathish said the offer was made to him on Instagram.

“The player approached us and ICC, and informed us that someone had approached him on Instagram. We took details of the case and told our ACU officer to file a police complaint in the matter. We are just a facilitator and now police will look into the case,” Anti Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) chief Khandwawala was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Forty-one-year-old Rajagopal represented Tamil Nadu and Assam in the Ranji Trophy, and nowadays takes part in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), a domestic T20 competition.