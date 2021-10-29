Rohan Jaitley set to remain DDCA president

Rohan Jaitley is set to remain the president of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) while Siddharth Verma and Pawan Ghulati are set to be secretary and treasurer, respectively.

Jaitley got more votes than his opponent Vikas Singh, a senior advocate. Verma pipped Vinod Tihara in the election for secretary, while Rakesh Bansal stood a distant third. Ghulati, Gautam Gambhir’s maternal uncle, won the election for treasurer with a big margin.

‘Great victory’

“It is a great victory for me personally. I would like to extend all my co-operation towards Rohan and work for betterment of Delhi cricket. I have been a cricketer and working for their cause would be priority,” Verma, a former DDCA senior selector and BCCI sub-committee member, told PTI after his win in the DDCA election.

Former BCCI acting president C. K. Khanna’s wife Shashi Khanna was on course to retain her vice-president’s post.

Vikas Singh’s loss to Jaitley in the election for president was his second defeat in the DDCA election: he had lost to Rajat Sharma three years ago.