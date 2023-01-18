India

Shubman Gill becomes fifth Indian and youngest ever to score ODI 200

Gill, crossed the mark when he reached 106, in his 19th innings. Gill overtook Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan (24 innings) to become the fastest Indian and the joint-second fastest ever to the feat

Team Sportstar
18 January, 2023 15:50 IST
Shubman Gill of India celebrates his double century during the first One Day International between India and New Zealand held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Shubman Gill of India celebrates his double century during the first One Day International between India and New Zealand held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS/BCCI

Shubman Gill becomes the youngest ever to score an ODI double-century. He made 208 off 149 deliveries against New Zealand in the 1st ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old became the fifth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to score double hundreds for India in One-dayers.

Gill also became the fastest Indian to record 1000 ODI runs during the game.

Gill, crossed the mark when he reached 106, in his 19th innings. Gill overtook Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan (24 innings) to become the fastest Indian and the joint-second fastest ever to the feat. He equalled Iman-ul-Haq to breach the 1000-run mark in 19 innings while missing out on Fakhar Zaman’s record of fastest to 1000 ODI runs in 18 innings.

Gill scored his second century in succession after hitting a ton against Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI in Thiruvananthapuram.

Shubman Gill was also the quickest Indian to reach 500 runs in One-Day Internationals during the three-match series against South Africa in October. He took 10 innings to get to the record. South Africa’s Janneman Malan holds the record in just seven innings.

Shubman Gill also became the youngest Indian to score 150 plus in a One-day International. Gill surpassed Virat Kohli’s feat. by just two days. Kohli was 23 years and 134 days when he scored 183 against Pakistan in Mirpur in the Asia Cup 2012.

FASTEST TO 1000 ODI RUNS

BY INNINGS
Fakhar Zaman in 18 innings
Shubman Gill in 19 innings
Iman-ul-Haq 19 innings
Viv Richards 21 innings

