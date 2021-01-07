Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital

Former India captain and the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

The 48-year-old Ganguly, who was admitted to the hospital last Saturday after he complained of chest discomfort, stayed an extra day after he was set to be discharged on Wednesday.

Ganguly underwent an angioplasty last Saturday and a nine-member team of doctors met on Monday to to decide the future course of action on Ganguly's treatment.

After consulting noted cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty, it was decided that Ganguly will be discharged now and later, the remaining angioplasty could be done, as per his convenience.

"We say we come to hospital to get life back. It really has been so. I am absolutely fine, hopefully I will be able to fly soon," Ganguly said after being discharged from the hospital.