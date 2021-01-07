Cricket India India Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital Former India captain and the president of the BCCI, Sourav Ganguly, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. Team Sportstar Mumbai 07 January, 2021 11:20 IST Sourav Ganguly was admitted to hospital last week. - PTI Team Sportstar Mumbai 07 January, 2021 11:20 IST Former India captain and the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.The 48-year-old Ganguly, who was admitted to the hospital last Saturday after he complained of chest discomfort, stayed an extra day after he was set to be discharged on Wednesday.Ganguly underwent an angioplasty last Saturday and a nine-member team of doctors met on Monday to to decide the future course of action on Ganguly's treatment.After consulting noted cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty, it was decided that Ganguly will be discharged now and later, the remaining angioplasty could be done, as per his convenience."We say we come to hospital to get life back. It really has been so. I am absolutely fine, hopefully I will be able to fly soon," Ganguly said after being discharged from the hospital. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos