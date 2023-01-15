India

Kohli hits third century in four ODIs, breaks Tendulkar’s record of most hundreds at home

IND vs SL: Virat Kohli smashed his 46th ODI century in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
15 January, 2023 16:45 IST
Virat Kohli slammed his 46th ODI century against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Virat Kohli slammed his 46th ODI century against Sri Lanka on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS/BCCI

Virat Kohli recorded his second century of 2023 on Sunday during India’s third One-Day International against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

It was Kohli’s third century in the last four ODI innings. Kohli scored his first ODI century in over three years during India’s tour to Bangladesh in December 2022 and followed it up with a ton in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

Kohli came in to bat in the 16th over when captain Rohit Sharma departed after scoring 42 runs. Kohli put on a 131-run partnership with Shubman Gill for the second wicket. Kohli reached the three-figure mark off just 85 balls in the 43rd over.

Kohli’s 46th ODI ton put him just three behind Sachin Tendulkar’s record tally of 49 centuries in the one-day format.

The 34-year-old also broke Tendulkar’s record of most ODI centuries at home with his 21st ton in 101 innings.

It was his 10th hundred against Sri Lanka. He breached Tendulkar’s (9 centuries vs Australia) and his record (9 centuries vs West Indies) for the most ODI tons against a single opposition.

Kohli also stormed past Mahela Jayawardene (12,650) to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket.

MOST CENTURIES AT HOME IN ODIs

PlayerRunsMatchesInningsAverageCenturies
Virat Kohli (IND)*526510410159.8221
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)697616416048.1120
Hashim Amla (SA)3498696954.6514
Ricky Ponting (AUS)540615315039.1713
Ross Taylor (NZ)410411010253.2912

