Bangladesh picks up uncapped Shamim for second England ODI

The 22-year-old left-hander has featured in 10 Twenty20 internationals for Bangladesh but is yet to make his ODI debut.

02 March, 2023 20:16 IST
File Photo: Shamim was earlier recalled for the T20 series against England after an impressive show during the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League tournament in the short format.

File Photo: Shamim was earlier recalled for the T20 series against England after an impressive show during the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League tournament in the short format.

Bangladesh has added batsman Shamim Hossain to its squad for Friday’s second one-day international against England as injury cover for several players, an official said.

“We have some players carrying a few niggles. Shamim was added as their cover. Decision on playing him in the match will be taken later,” a spokesperson of the Bangladesh Cricket Board said.

He was earlier recalled for the T20 series against England after an impressive show during the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League tournament in the short format.

England, who lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the first game by three wickets, will play three T20s against the hosts between March 9 and 14.

