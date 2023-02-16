Tamim returns as Bangladesh names squad for England ODI series

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal returned to the side on Thursday for next month’s three-match One-Day International series against England.

Tamim missed Bangladesh’s 2-1 series win over India in December with a groin injury and was considered doubtful for the England clash after aggravating the problem during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

But chief selector Minhajul Abedin told AFP that the left-hander had completely regained his fitness and would be available from the start of the series on March 1 in Dhaka.

“There’s no injury concern about him at the moment. We are hopeful he will be available for all three matches,” he said.

The host recalled left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and handed young batter Towhid Hridoy his maiden call-up to the national side.

Towhid, a member of Bangladesh’s 2020 Under-19 World Cup winning squad, impressed in the BPL, scoring 403 runs at 36.63.

“We have been keeping an eye on him for quite some time as he is a member of our high-performance winning squad,” Minhajul said.

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan have been dropped to make way for Taijul and Towhid.

England will arrive in Bangladesh on February 24 for its first visit to the country since 2016.

Originally scheduled for last year’s September-October session, the tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour will kick off with three ODIs, to be played at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on March 1 and 3 and Chittagong’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on March 6.

Chittagong will then host the first Twenty20 international match on March 9 before the teams return to the capital for the remaining two games on March 12 and 14.

England, the defending world champion in both formats, is the only side to register an ODI series win in Bangladesh since 2015.