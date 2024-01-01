MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Warner announces retirement from ODI and Test cricket

While Warner’s retirement from the longer format was imminent, the batter said he will be quiting ODIs too, to help the team move on in the format.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 07:47 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
David Warner speaks during a press conference ahead of the third Test match between Australia and Pakistan.
David Warner speaks during a press conference ahead of the third Test match between Australia and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

David Warner speaks during a press conference ahead of the third Test match between Australia and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia opener David Warner said on Monday he had decided to call time on his One-Day Internationals (ODI) and Test careers to spend more time with his family.

The 37-year-old, a key member of the Australia team that won the ODI World Cup for the sixth time in India last year, will play his 112th and final test against Pakistan at his home, Sydney Cricket Ground, starting on Wednesday.

“I said at the World Cup that I wanted to get through that, but I’ve decided to also announce my retirement from that format,” Warner told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground. “It’ll help the one-day team move along a bit ... but if they need me, they know where I am.”

Warner scored 22 centuries and 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30 over 161 ODIs after his debut in January 2009, winning two World Cups in the format. 

Related stories

Related Topics

David Warner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Warner announces retirement from ODI and Test cricket
    Reuters
  2. ‘Bucket Hatters’ light up Wankhede, give game’s largest stakeholder a voice
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. FIH Hockey5s World Cup: Simranjeet to lead India men; Rajni to captain women’s side
    PTI
  4. IND vs SA: Set to lead South Africa in second Test against India, Dean Elgar aims for one last hurrah
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Clinical attack, Trevor’s experience and Udanta’s pace – Stimac lays down mantra for India at AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Warner announces retirement from ODI and Test cricket
    Reuters
  2. IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit & Co. sets out to conquer final frontier
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. WATCH: Pakistan brings Christmas gifts for Australian players ahead of Boxing Day Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. India in Boxing Day Tests: Results, win/loss record, best performances ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. ZIM vs IRE, 3rd ODI: Ireland beats Zimbabwe by 7 wickets, clinches series 2-0
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Warner announces retirement from ODI and Test cricket
    Reuters
  2. ‘Bucket Hatters’ light up Wankhede, give game’s largest stakeholder a voice
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. FIH Hockey5s World Cup: Simranjeet to lead India men; Rajni to captain women’s side
    PTI
  4. IND vs SA: Set to lead South Africa in second Test against India, Dean Elgar aims for one last hurrah
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Clinical attack, Trevor’s experience and Udanta’s pace – Stimac lays down mantra for India at AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment