Bancroft eyes Test opener’s role for Australia post Warner’s retirement

Warner is all set to retire from Test cricket after the third match against Pakistan, beginning at his home ground Sydney from January 3, 2024.

Published : Dec 31, 2023 13:29 IST , Sydney

PTI
File image of Cameron Bancroft (L) and David Warner.
File image of Cameron Bancroft (L) and David Warner. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File image of Cameron Bancroft (L) and David Warner. | Photo Credit: AFP

Veteran Australian batter Cameron Bancroft staked a claim to the vacant opener’s slot post David Warner’s Test retirement, saying a ‘specialist’ should be considered for the position.

Warner is all set to retire from Test cricket after the third match against Pakistan, beginning at his home ground Sydney from January 3, 2024.

In the post Warner-era, Bancroft is in contention to fill the opening role along with Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw and Cameron Green.

“I’ve opened the batting in Shield cricket for over 10 years. It’s not an easy place to bat. It comes with challenges, and my whole career I’ve problem-solved trying to find ways to flourish in those sorts of circumstances.

ALSO READ | Catches win matches: India head coach Amol Muzumdar rues fielding errors after loss to Australia

“Some players have switched and gone and opened the batting and done really well. But not everyone puts their hand up to go and open the batting,” Bancroft was quoted as saying by AAP.

“I feel like it probably is a specialist position and it’s certainly a really challenging one. But a very rewarding one as well.” Bancroft was the leading run-scorer in last season’s Sheffield Shield with 945 runs at an average of 59.06, and he again tops the current season’s charts with 512 at 56.88.

“I’ve had some conversations (with selectors) over the last 12 months or so and asked some questions about what I can do to improve,” Bancroft said.

“I’m always looking to improve and get better. I wanted that feedback from them. But I guess it always comes down to scoring runs.

So, I’ve just tried to go out and do the best I can no matter what format of the game that I’ve been playing,” he added.

