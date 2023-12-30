MagazineBuy Print

Catches win matches: India head coach Amol Muzumdar rues fielding errors after loss to Australia

While both teams failed to impress with their fielding, it was India which missed more catches than Australia, eventually losing the match and the series at home.

Published : Dec 30, 2023 22:57 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Muzumdar said that the team will work on fielding and fitness and also revealed that Richa Ghosh was being groomed for the No. 3 spot.
Muzumdar said that the team will work on fielding and fitness and also revealed that Richa Ghosh was being groomed for the No. 3 spot. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini / The Hindu
infoIcon

India head coach Amol Muzumdar admitted the team was poor in the field and called the side ‘a work in progress.’

“There’s no doubt that our fielding was below par today. We dropped about six catches. We are still a work in progress. If we get some time post this series, we will spend some time on fielding and fitness,” Muzumdar said after India’s loss sealed another series win in Australia’s name.

RELATED: Australia beats India to clinch series as efforts of Deepti, Richa go in vain

He also revealed that Richa Ghosh, who scored a fighting 96 in the match, is being groomed in the number 3 slot.

“We believe Richa can be a good top-order player. We believe in her talent and you’ve seen the kind of shots she can play. If she can use the first 10 overs and then play to the situation, I think that’s the best spot for her,” he added.

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy admitted the whole game had a ‘case of the dropsies’ after her side floored four catches too.

ACES POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!

“We let ourselves down a bit with our catching, but we took the ones that mattered the most, so I’ll take that,” Healy said after her first series win as full-time captain of Australia.

“Richa, when we got her on 96, that’s when we knew we were on here. India was hovering around a run-ball for a long time. We knew if we created dot balls and pressure, the chances would come and that’s what this team has been good at doing for a long period of time and we did it again,” Healy said.

