MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS vs PAK: Warner set for Sydney farewell as Australia names unchanged squad

Warner said in June he wanted to call time on his 12-year Test career at the Sydney Cricket Ground and, with the Australians holding an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, the 37-year-old has been granted his wish.

Published : Dec 31, 2023 09:36 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Australia’s David Warner bats against Pakistan.
Australia’s David Warner bats against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s David Warner bats against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP

David Warner has been given the hometown farewell from Test cricket he craved after the opening batter was named in an unchanged Australia line-up for the third and final Test against Pakistan in Sydney next week.

Warner said in June he wanted to call time on his 12-year Test career at the Sydney Cricket Ground and, with the Australians holding an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, the 37-year-old has been granted his wish.

“The National Selection Panel have retained the same squad from Melbourne to Sydney as we look to clean sweep the test series,” chief selector George Bailey said.

ALSO | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“We look forward to celebrating David Warner’s final test match and his incredible career at his home ground.”

Sydneysider Warner went into the current series with question marks over his form due to a lack of Test runs, but a rapidfire 164 in the first innings of the opening test in Perth erased any doubts over his position in the team.

Australia won that Test by 360 runs before Pat Cummins put on a man-of-the-match performance to seal the second Test in Melbourne last week, the captain taking 10 wickets as Pakistan lost by 79 runs in four days.

The series win was the fourth in a row at home for the Australians, who have won 10 Tests out of 12 since Cummins took over as captain ahead of the 2021-22 Ashes series.

Pakistan will go into the meeting at the Sydney Cricket Ground looking for its first Test win in Australia for nearly three decades.

Australia squad
Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Related stories

Related Topics

David Warner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs PAK: Warner set for Sydney farewell as Australia names unchanged squad
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Guardiola happy with Man City half-term report despite dip in standards
    AFP
  3. Serie A: Juventus beats Roma to close on leader Inter; Pulisic helps Milan win
    AP
  4. Premier League: Ten Hag slams Man Utd after ‘unnecessary’ Forest loss
    AFP
  5. Lloris leaves Tottenham to join MLS club LAFC
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. AUS vs PAK: Warner set for Sydney farewell as Australia names unchanged squad
    Reuters
  2. Dream December of debuts for South African pacer Nandre Burger
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Uncapped Neil Brand named South Africa captain in inexperienced squad for New Zealand Test tour
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs IND: Shardul Thakur hit on shoulder in nets; manages to continue
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Hasaranga named Sri Lanka’s T20I skipper, Mendis to lead ODI side
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs PAK: Warner set for Sydney farewell as Australia names unchanged squad
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Guardiola happy with Man City half-term report despite dip in standards
    AFP
  3. Serie A: Juventus beats Roma to close on leader Inter; Pulisic helps Milan win
    AP
  4. Premier League: Ten Hag slams Man Utd after ‘unnecessary’ Forest loss
    AFP
  5. Lloris leaves Tottenham to join MLS club LAFC
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment