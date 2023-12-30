MagazineBuy Print

Dream December of debuts for South African pacer Nandre Burger

Burger starred for South Africa in its huge win over in the first Test in Centurion, with seven wickets across both innings.

Published : Dec 30, 2023 20:11 IST , CENTURION - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Nandre Burger of South Africa celebrates his dismissal of KL Rahul of India during day 3 of the 1st test match between South Africa and India.
Nandre Burger of South Africa celebrates his dismissal of KL Rahul of India during day 3 of the 1st test match between South Africa and India. | Photo Credit: GALLO IMAGES/Getty Images
infoIcon

Nandre Burger of South Africa celebrates his dismissal of KL Rahul of India during day 3 of the 1st test match between South Africa and India. | Photo Credit: GALLO IMAGES/Getty Images

Years later, even Nandre Burger might find it hard to believe what happened to him during one fortnight in December.

The South African pacer made his T20I debut on December 14; three days later, he played his first ODI and then, another nine days later, he earned a maiden Test cap - all against India. On his debut in the longest and hardest of formats, he played a starring role in South Africa’s win by an innings and 32 runs at the SuperSport Park.

The 28-year-old left-arm seamer took seven wickets in the match. And he was on a hat-trick, against Virat Kohli, in the second innings.

And yes, another significant thing happened, in distant Dubai. Burger was bought by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL auction for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh. The management of the Jaipur-based side must be congratulating itself after watching his splendid initiation into international cricket.

Cricket may have looked like an unlikely career for Burger, though. He had gone to one of South Africa’s top rugby schools and was into tennis and squash. It seems destiny had other ideas for him.

“It’s a feeling I never thought I’d experience (to make my debut in all three formats over two weeks),” Burger said. “And my parents, sister and girlfriend were here.”

He had arrived at Centurion after taking five wickets from the three ODIs, and he showed he could be quite a handful with a red ball in his hands, that too against an India batting side containing some of the biggest names in the game. He isn’t perturbed by the reputation, though. “I don’t think the names (like Kohli and Rohit Sharma) intimidate me; in fact, they fire me up more,” he said. “I want to be the person who gets them out and kind of ruins their day.”

Looking back to the ball that could have given him a hat-trick, he said, “I wanted to bowl a little bit fuller”.

Burger enjoyed bowling alongside Kagiso Rabada. “He makes your job a little easier,” he said. “He is absolutely outstanding every time he bowls.”

Rabada was outstanding in the Centurion Test, too. It may be early days yet, but Burger looks well set to carry on the great pace bowling tradition of South Africa.

