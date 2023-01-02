IND vs SL schedule, T20I and ODI series 2023: Full list of fixtures, dates, timings, venues

India and Sri Lanka will face off in three T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals in January 2023, marking the beginning of India’s 2023 home summer. Hardik Pandya will lead the Men in Blue in the T20I series while Rohit Sharma will return to lead the ODI side.

India vs Sri Lanka T20I series schedule

1st T20I - January 3: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7:00 PM IST)

2nd T20I - January 5: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune (7:00 PM IST)

3rd T20I - January 7: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot (7:00 PM IST)

India vs Sri Lanka ODI series schedule

1st ODI - January 10: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (1:30 PM IST)

2nd ODI - January 12: Eden Gardens, Kolkata (1:30 PM IST)

3rd ODI - January 15: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram (1:30 PM IST)