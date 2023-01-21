International

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI: India vs New Zealand predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Raipur on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
21 January, 2023 07:30 IST
Mohammad Siraj will be a key bowler against New Zealand in the second ODI in Raipur.

Mohammad Siraj will be a key bowler against New Zealand in the second ODI in Raipur. | Photo Credit: PTI

Team India and New Zealand will face off in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

IND VS NZ PREDICTED XI FOR THE SECOND ODI

India has been exceptional with the bat. The bowling attack has been a concern, and Rohit may make a few changes in the second ODI. Shahbaz Ahmed can fill in for Washington Sundar, who was expensive against New Zealand. Umran Malik may also be considered for Shami or Shardul.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik/Shardul Thakur.

The Blackcaps will mostly play the same team in the second ODI.

New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner.

IND VS NZ DREAM11 PREDICTION

DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION
Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham, Finn Allen
Batters:, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav
All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell
Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Henry Shipley
Team Composition: NZ 6:5 IND Credits Left: 14.5

THE SQUADS

FOR ODIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley

