SL vs IND, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar has a big heart when it comes to leadership, says Washington

Washington was the player of the match on Tuesday for his 18-ball 25 with the bat and 2/23 with the ball, as India pipped Sri Lanka in Super Over to secure a series clean sweep. 

Published : Jul 31, 2024 08:29 IST , Kandy - 2 MINS READ

Pranay Rajiv
Pranay Rajiv
India’s Washington Sundar (Cc celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka (not pictured) during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and India.
India’s Washington Sundar (Cc celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka (not pictured) during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and India. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Washington Sundar (Cc celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka (not pictured) during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and India. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar was all praise for the way his skipper Suryakumar Yadav led India from the jaws of defeat to a famous win against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I here in Pallekele on Tuesday. 

Suryakumar chose to bowl the final over with Sri Lanka needing six runs for a win, despite having never bowled in the format before. He managed to drag the game into the Super Over, where India pipped Sri Lanka easily to secure a series clean sweep. 

This was after Suryakumar relied on the part-time spin of Rinku Singh in the penultimate over, which went for just three runs and garnered two wickets. 

“Honestly, his leadership skills were amazing. With nine needed off 12 to win, for him to bring Rinku in, with Kusal Perera batting and then for Rinku to get him out. It is amazing. Then Surya himself came in the last over and almost won the game. We all know he has a big heart when he goes out to bat. But he also has [proven that] he has a big heart when it comes to leadership skills,” said Washington during the post-match press conference. 

ALSO READ | India registers famous win to clean sweep series as Sri Lanka batters fumble, again

Washington, who was the player of the match on Tuesday for his 18-ball 25 with the bat and 2/23 with the ball, admitted that his team never lost hope even when Sri Lanka had the chase in absolute control. 

“Surya kept telling us one or two wickets would change the game. In these kinds of low-scoring games, even a run-a-ball situation puts pressure on the batsman, especially when there is something on the pitch for the bowler. So, Surya kept telling that and that is exactly what happened. I hope the audience enjoyed the game because we won’t see such games every now and then,” added Washington.  

Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka was quick to admit the failure of the team’s middle order, including himself, in letting a favourable position slip. 

“What went wrong for us was bad shot selection, particularly in the middle order, including me. We didn’t do particularly well after the 15th over. We should have done way better in that phase,” said Asalanka after the game. 

