NZ vs SL, 1st ODI: Shipley sinks Sri Lanka in New Zealand’s Auckland romp

Chasing 275 for victory, Sri Lanka was bundled out for 76 in the 20th over with Shipley orchestrating its rout on a lively track at the Eden Park.

25 March, 2023 13:18 IST
Shipley reduced Sri Lanka to 31 for five inside 10 overs.

Shipley reduced Sri Lanka to 31 for five inside 10 overs.

Henry Shipley claimed a career-best five for 31 to dismantle Sri Lanka as New Zealand steamrolled the tourist by 198 runs in the opening One-Day International in Auckland on Saturday.

Only three Sri Lankan batters managed double digits in their sorry-looking scorecard.

Earlier, put into bat, New Zealand was all out for 274 with three deliveries left in its innings.

Five home batters got past 25 but opener Finn Allen’s 51 was the highest score by a New Zealander.

Daryl Mitchell made 47 and Glenn Phillips contributed 39, while Rachin Ravindra (49) fell agonisingly short of a half-century in his maiden One-Day International.

Chamika Karunaratne was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers claiming a career-best four for 43 on a lively pitch at the Eden Park.

Playing his first ODI in two years, former captain Angelo Mathews found himself tasked with reviving Sri Lanka, which lost both its openers inside four overs.

The wobble became a full-blown crisis with Shipley reducing Sri Lanka to 31 for five inside 10 overs.

The 26-year-old removed Charith Asalanka and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Sanaka with successive deliveries but Karunaratne denied him a hat-trick.

Blair Tickner trapped Mathews lbw for 18, which turned out to be the highest score by a Sri Lankan.

The second ODI of the three-match series is scheduled in Christchurch on Tuesday.

