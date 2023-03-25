IPL News

Maxwell ahead of IPL 2023: My left leg has healed but it will take months to be fully fit

PTI
BENGALURU 25 March, 2023 13:01 IST
FILE PHOTO: Maxwell scored 301 runs and took six wickets in 13 matches during the previous edition of the IPL. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ace Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that while the injury to his left leg had healed, it’ll take a “number of months” before he is back to full fitness as he prepares for the upcoming edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League).

The grievous injuries required urgent surgery and a long period of rehabilitation. Maxwell returned to the ODI side, which won the three-match series against India 2-1 recently, and the cricketer is now looking forward to playing for RCB on its home turf, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, after nearly two years.

Also Read
Former Australia skipper Tim Paine hints at coaching role post retirement

In a video posted by RCB on social media ahead of the IPL season, scheduled to commence on March 31, Maxwell said, “The leg’s okay. It’s going to be a number of months before I’m 100 per cent.”

The 34-year-old added that he is hopeful of doing the job for RCB following his recovery from the injury.

“Hopefully it’s (leg) good enough to get through the tournament and still do the job.”

With IPL 2023 set to return to the home-and-away format after two years of playing in bio-bubbles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maxwell said he was pumped up to play in front of the home fans.

“Finally getting back after a couple of years (of playing inside bio-bubbles). It’s pretty exciting and I’m pretty pumped to play in front of our home fans,” added Maxwell, one of the three players retained by RCB ahead of IPL 2022.

He had contributed 301 runs and taken six wickets in 13 matches during the previous edition of the IPL.

