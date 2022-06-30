Pakistan players to get separate Test and limited overs contracts

Pakistan has given separate contracts to players in the Test and limited-overs squads in a bid to build long-term depth, the chief selector said Thursday.

Previously, top players were offered one contract and could be called on to play any version of the game, but specialisation has made this out of fashion for many cricketing nations.

"These contracts are part of our vision and strategy to identify, groom and develop specialists for the traditional and purist format of the game," chief selector Mohammad Wasim told press conference.

Babar Azam, captain of the Test, ODI and Twenty-20 teams, is one of just five players offered both red and white ball contracts.

The others are Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Ten players received test contracts, while 11 players earned contracts for the shorter versions of the game.

All players named will get a ten per cent increase in their match fees, while Azam also gets a bonus for being captain.