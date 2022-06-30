England's Curran feels Rohit loss will be a disadvantage for India

England all-rounder Sam Curran feels India will be at a slight disadvantage if Rohit Sharma is ruled out and the team needs to use a stand-in opener like Cheteshwar Pujara.

"It will be an advantage (for England), but Pujara is fantastic. He played in the county championship and scored runs. He has faced the new ball many times so if he opens, he is a phenomenal player and his record is incredible. But there is a little advantage for England that India is missing a couple of players at top of the order,” said Curran ahead of the fifth Test starting in Birmingham on Friday.

Curran also said, despite trailing 1-2 in the series after the first four matches played last year, England will feel good about playing India considering they just blanked New Zealand 3-0 recently.

“The team under Ben (Stokes) and Brendon (McCullum), play a fearless brand of cricket knowing they are going to be backed a lot. There is a lot of intent in the and is it a great time to play against India. The fear of failure is lost and England is going in more prepared,” added the 24-year-old who played a key role in England’s 4-1 series win at home in 2018.

