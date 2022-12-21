International

PAK vs NZ, Test series: Hasan Ali returns as Pakistan names Test squad

The national selectors have also released pace bowler Muhammad Ali and allrounder Faheem Ashraf from the Pakistan squad following their 3-0 whitewash against England on Monday.

PTI
21 December, 2022 19:26 IST
21 December, 2022 19:26 IST
Hasan, who last played a Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July, has appeared in 21 Tests for his country taking 77 wickets.

Hasan, who last played a Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July, has appeared in 21 Tests for his country taking 77 wickets. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The national selectors have also released pace bowler Muhammad Ali and allrounder Faheem Ashraf from the Pakistan squad following their 3-0 whitewash against England on Monday.

Pakistan has recalled pace bowler Hasan Ali and named uncapped batsman Kamran Ghulam in its 16-member squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand, beginning here on Monday.

Kamran, who was earlier named in Pakistan’s Test squad but didn’t get a chance to make his debut, replaces veteran Azhar Ali.

Ali retired from Test cricket after playing his final match against England in Karachi earlier this week.

The national selectors have also released pace bowler Muhammad Ali and allrounder Faheem Ashraf from the Pakistan squad following its 3-0 whitewash against England on Monday.

Also Read
India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour hails all-round show; Donald wants Bangladesh pacers to learn from England quicks

Hasan, who last played a Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July, has appeared in 21 Tests for his country taking 77 wickets.

The selectors also didn’t include fast bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf in the squad as both are still recovering from respective injuries.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who missed the Multan and Karachi Tests against England due to a shoulder niggle, has been declared fit and was retained in the squad.

Also Read
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India eyes clean sweep over shaky Bangladesh to consolidate WTC position

The announcement of the squad comes amidst strong speculations that an overhaul is going to be carried out on Wednesday in the PCB on the orders of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is the chief patron of the board.

This includes a change in the selection committee and former chairman Najam Sethi replacing Ramiz Raja as the PCB head.

The New Zealand squad, which will reach on Thursday morning, is the third major team to tour Pakistan for a Test series this year after Australia and England.

Test squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, and Zahid Mehmood.

THIS WEEK ON WEDNESDAYS WITH WV: Do domestic performances matter as much to IPL scouts before an auction? WV Raman addresses this and more on his exclusive show on Sportstar.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time?

Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team

Slide shows

Rampant tigers hunt down timid kangaroos

Pakistan celebrates PSL final in Lahore

Shivnarine Chanderpaul: A pictorial collection

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us