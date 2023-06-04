Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SL vs AFG: Sri Lanka bounces back to beat Afghanistan in second ODI

It was Sri Lanka’s biggest win over Afghanistan in ODIs and makes amends for its disappointing performance in the first ODI on Friday, which it lost by six wickets.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 19:03 IST , HAMBANTOTA - 2 MINS READ

AP
Sri Lanka‘s players celebrate their win in the second One-Day International.
Sri Lanka‘s players celebrate their win in the second One-Day International. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka‘s players celebrate their win in the second One-Day International. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka bounced back to beat Afghanistan by 132 runs on Sunday to square the three-match one-day series.

It was Sri Lanka’s biggest win over Afghanistan in ODIs and makes amends for its disappointing performance in the first ODI on Friday, which it lost by six wickets.

ALSO READ
WTC Final 2023: Josh Hazlewood ruled out, Michael Neser named replacement in Australia squad

Having set Afghanistan a stiff 324-run target, fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera dismissed the dangerous Rahmanullah Gurbaz cheaply for two runs to give his side an early advantage. Although Afghanistan put together two strong partnerships after that, the required run rate kept climbing and the Afghans lost their way trying to keep pace.

Opening batter Ibrahim Zadran continued his good form, posting 54 runs while captain Hashmatullah Shahidi top scored with 57 runs, but once Sri Lanka dismissed the top order, there was not much resistance from the rest of the batters.

From 146 for two, Afghanistan collapsed to be bowled out for 191 runs in 42.1 overs, losing its last eight wickets for just 45 runs.

Spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva shared six wickets between them to seal a comprehensive win for the home side.

Sri Lanka’s batting put on a show, giving the team confidence ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe this month.

Afghanistan has already qualified for the World Cup and despite the heavy defeat on Sunday, will feel positive with star Rashid Khan expected to feature in the final game on Wednesday. The leg-spinner was ruled out of the first two with a back injury.

Half-centuries by Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne helped Sri Lanka post its commanding total. While Mendis top scored with 78 runs off 75 balls with seven fours and one six, Karunaratne, who was recalled for this series to stabilize the batting, made 52 off 62 balls with seven fours.

Opener Pathum Nissanka contributed 43 runs while Sadeera Samarawickrama, featuring in an ODI for the first time since 2019, made 44 off 46 balls.

There was some big hitting by the lower middle-order with captain Dasun Shanaka chipping in with 23 runs while Hasaranga finished things off in style with an unbeaten 29 off 12 balls with four fours and a six.

Dhananjaya was named Man of the Match for his unbeaten 29 and three wickets.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

Afghanistan /

Dushmantha Chameera /

Rahmanullah Gurbaz /

Wanindu Hasaranga /

Dhananjaya de Silva /

Rashid Khan /

Dasun Shanaka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs AFG: Sri Lanka bounces back to beat Afghanistan in second ODI
    AP
  2. Spanish Grand Prix, Formula 1 Live updates: Verstappen builds a solid lead; Hamilton and Russell occupy podium places
    Team Sportstar
  3. Monfils and Svitolina - a support system for each other on and off the court
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. WTC Final 2023, India vs Australia: All You Need To Know, Playing Conditions, squad, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Finals 2023 - Game 1 analysis: Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets turn up the ‘Heat’!
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. SL vs AFG: Sri Lanka bounces back to beat Afghanistan in second ODI
    AP
  2. ENG vs IRE: Tongue takes five wickets as England crushes Ireland
    Reuters
  3. Stokes optimistic about bowling in Ashes
    AFP
  4. Murphy wants to add Ashwin-style carrom ball to improve his craft
    PTI
  5. Tongue to make England debut in Ireland Test
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs AFG: Sri Lanka bounces back to beat Afghanistan in second ODI
    AP
  2. Spanish Grand Prix, Formula 1 Live updates: Verstappen builds a solid lead; Hamilton and Russell occupy podium places
    Team Sportstar
  3. Monfils and Svitolina - a support system for each other on and off the court
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. WTC Final 2023, India vs Australia: All You Need To Know, Playing Conditions, squad, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Finals 2023 - Game 1 analysis: Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets turn up the ‘Heat’!
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment