WTC Final 2023: Josh Hazlewood ruled out, Michael Neser named replacement in Australia squad

WTC Final 2023: Australia has named all-rounder Michael Neser as an injured Hazlewood’s replacement for the World Test Championsip final clash against India on Sunday.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 16:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the WTC final against India on Sunday.
Australia’s Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the WTC final against India on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the WTC final against India on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the ICC World Test Championship FInal against India due to an injury on Sunday.

Australia named all-rounder Michael Neser as Hazlewood’s replacement for the final which begins at the Oval in London on Wednesday, after the 32-year-old continued to suffer from an Achilles and side issue.

The right-arm seamer had also curtailed his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore due to the injury before flying back to Australia for treatment.

The 33-year-old Neser has featured in two Tests and as many ODIs for Australia so far. He has been in fine form recently for Glamorgan in the English Country Championship, picking up 19 wickets from five matches while also scoring a century against Sussex and Australian teammate Steve Smith during a recent Division Two contest.

ALSO READ
WTC Final 2023, India vs Australia: All You Need To Know, Playing Conditions, squad, live streaming info

Neser could come in contention with Scott Boland as Australia’s third-choice seamer for the final. Boland has played just seven Tests for his country but has claimed 28 wickets at a staggering average of 13.42.

Meanwhile, Australia expects Hazlewood to return for the upcoming Ashes series, due to begin in Birmingham on June 16.

Updated Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
