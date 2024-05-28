T20 World Cup 2024: Why was USA vs Bangladesh warm-up game cancelled?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between the United States of America (USA) and Bangladesh, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas was cancelled because of adverse weather conditions, on Tuesday.

The venue will host the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024, between USA and Canada on June 2.

However, the warm-up fixture before the tournament, scheduled to start at 10:30 am local time, failed to go ahead as Tornadoes damaged property around the stadium, including a television screen inside the venue, with winds at 80 miles per hour.

Several parts of the USA have been hit by tornadoes and thunderstorms in the last week, with at least 23 people dead, the most from Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kentucky.

The National Weather Service had given a preliminary rating of EF-2 to the storm which has wreaked havoc over America’s heartland in the last few days and the death toll is expected to rise further.

The USA is one of the co-hosts of the T20 World Cup, with West Indies, and will host 16 of the 55 matches, including the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The Grand Prairie Stadium, where USA was supposed to play the warm-up match, was previously a baseball stadium and the home of Texas AirHogs from 2008 to 2019.

Though it was used as a home stadium for Texas United, a soccer team in the USA second division, USA Cricket – through its commercial partner American Cricket Enterprises – decided to use it.

USA will play two of its T20 World Cup group-stage at the stadium, with the clash against Pakistan being the other one after the opening fixture.