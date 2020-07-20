Home Test England leads West Indies by 219 runs after visitor avoids follow-on England was 37-2 in its second innings at stumps with a lead of 219 runs. Kemar Roach claimed both wickets bowling opener Jos Buttler and Zak Crawley. AP Manchester 20 July, 2020 00:13 IST England captain Joe Root and teammate Ben Stokes during the fourth day of the second Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford on Sunday. - AP AP Manchester 20 July, 2020 00:13 IST West Indies collapsed from 227-4 at tea to 287 all out in the final session on Day 4, narrowly avoiding having to follow on in the second Test against England on Sunday.England was 37-2 in its second innings at stumps with a lead of 219 runs. Kemar Roach (2-14) claimed both wickets with the West Indies pacer bowling promoted opener Jos Buttler (0) and Zak Crawley (11).As it happenedBen Stokes, who opened in a test match for the first time as England sought quick runs, is on 16 and Joe Root on 8.Although not without any danger, an early declaration is expected on Monday for England to have any chance of winning the three-test series after West Indies took the opener by four wickets. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos