Kings XI recruit Chris Jordan takes a blinder in BBL, watch

Perth Scorchers' seamer Chris Jordan on Saturday pulled off a sublime catch at the boundary rope to get rid of Melbourne Renegades batsman Dan Christian.

Chris Jordan, ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/kZZf2yMWxF — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2019

Christian went for the swipe across the line at a flighted delivery from Fawad Ahmed in the 18th over across the line and timed it towards long-on, where Jordan ran in before throwing in the dive to complete the catch.

Jordan was recently signed by the Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs 3 Crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction on Thursday.

Perth Scorchers beat the Melbourne Renegades by 11 runs with Jordan returning figures of two for 30.