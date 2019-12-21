Cricket

Kings XI recruit Chris Jordan takes a blinder in BBL, watch

Jordan was signed by the Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs 3 Crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction on Thursday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 December, 2019 19:02 IST

Chris Jordan pulled off a blinder at long-on to get rid of Dan Christian.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Perth Scorchers' seamer Chris Jordan on Saturday pulled off a sublime catch at the boundary rope to get rid of Melbourne Renegades batsman Dan Christian.

Christian went for the swipe across the line at a flighted delivery from Fawad Ahmed in the 18th over across the line and timed it towards long-on, where Jordan ran in before throwing in the dive to complete the catch.

Jordan was recently signed by the Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs 3 Crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction on Thursday.

Perth Scorchers beat the Melbourne Renegades by 11 runs with Jordan returning figures of two for 30.

