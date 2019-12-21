Cricket Cricket Kings XI recruit Chris Jordan takes a blinder in BBL, watch Jordan was signed by the Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs 3 Crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction on Thursday. Team Sportstar 21 December, 2019 19:02 IST Chris Jordan pulled off a blinder at long-on to get rid of Dan Christian. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 21 December, 2019 19:02 IST Perth Scorchers' seamer Chris Jordan on Saturday pulled off a sublime catch at the boundary rope to get rid of Melbourne Renegades batsman Dan Christian. Chris Jordan, ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/kZZf2yMWxF— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2019 Christian went for the swipe across the line at a flighted delivery from Fawad Ahmed in the 18th over across the line and timed it towards long-on, where Jordan ran in before throwing in the dive to complete the catch.Jordan was recently signed by the Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs 3 Crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction on Thursday.Perth Scorchers beat the Melbourne Renegades by 11 runs with Jordan returning figures of two for 30. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.