IPL 2020 auction: Maxwell hammers 39-ball 83 after Kings XI deal

Glenn Maxwell was signed by the Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2020 auction on Thursday. - TWITTER| ICC Team Sportstar 20 December, 2019 15:43 IST Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell hammered a 39-ball 83 for the Melbourne Stars on his return to cricket following a mental-health break.Maxwell, who was previously part of Delhi Capitals (as well as Daredevils) and Kings XI Punjab, was signed by Punjab again, for a whopping 10.75 crore at the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday. 83 off 39. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/vphZGhnab4— Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 20, 2019 Maxwell's whirlwind knock, which came against the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, was studded with five sixes and seven fours. Since the beginning of this year, Maxwell has 635 runs in 22 innings at an average of 33.42 in ODIs and scores of 56, 113* and 62 in the three T20Is he's batted in.