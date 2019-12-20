IPL 2020 auction: Maxwell hammers 39-ball 83 after Kings XI deal

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell hammered a 39-ball 83 for the Melbourne Stars on his return to cricket following a mental-health break.

Maxwell, who was previously part of Delhi Capitals (as well as Daredevils) and Kings XI Punjab, was signed by Punjab again, for a whopping 10.75 crore at the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday.

Maxwell's whirlwind knock, which came against the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, was studded with five sixes and seven fours.

Since the beginning of this year, Maxwell has 635 runs in 22 innings at an average of 33.42 in ODIs and scores of 56, 113* and 62 in the three T20Is he's batted in.