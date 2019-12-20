IPL 2020 auction: The complete list of sold players

Four of the five-most expensive signing at the IPL 2019 auction in Kolkata on Thursday were pace bowlers; Piyush Chawla was the priciest Indian star.

As expected, pacers ruled the roost as the eight franchisees splurged a combined sum of ₹140.30 crore on 62 players who were sold during the 13th Player auction of the Indian Premier League.

RELATED: AUCTION HIGHLIGHTS

Here's the complete list of sold players at the auction

Chris Lynn (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore

Eoin Morgan (Base price Rs 1.50 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 crore

Robin Uthappa (Base price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore

Jason Roy (Base price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore

Aaron Finch (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.4 crore

Glenn Maxwell (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore

Chris Woakes (Base price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore

Pat Cummins (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.50 crore

Sam Curran (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 5.50 crore

Chris Morris (Base price Rs 1.50 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10 crore

Alex Carey (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.4 crore

Jaydev Unadkat (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore

Nathan Coulter-Nile (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore

Sheldon Cottrell (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.5 crore

Piyush Chawla (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore

Rahul Tripathi (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 60 lakh

Virat Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakhs) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore

Read: KKR bags Morgan but pledges to retain Karthik as captain

Priyam Garg (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore

Deepak Hooda (Base price Rs 40 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 50 lakh

Varun Chakravarthy (Base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 4 crore

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore

Anuj Rawat (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 80 lakh

Akash Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh

Kartik Tyagi (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.3 crore

Ishan Porel (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 20 lakh

M Siddarth (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh

Ravi Bishnoi (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore

Shimron Hetmyer (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.75 crore

David Miller (Base price Rs 75 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 75 lakh

Saurabh Tiwary (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 50 lakh

Mitchell Marsh (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2 crore

James Neesham (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 50 lakh

Josh Hazlewood (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore

Read: CSK bolsters bowling attack, signs Chawla and Hazlewood

B Sandeep (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh

Chris Green (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh

Josh Philippe (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh

Tom Banton (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore

Fabian Allen (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 50 lakh

Chris Jordan (Base price Rs 75 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 3 crore

Kane Richardson (Base price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4 crore

Oshane Thomas (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 50 lakh

Pravin Tambe (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 20 lakh

Tarjinder Singh Dhillon (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kings XI punjab for INR 20 lakh

Abdul Samad (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh

Aniruddha Joshi (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh

Balwant Rai Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh

Sanjay Yadav (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh

Mohit Sharma (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh

Pavan Deshpande (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh

Prabhsimran Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 55 lakh

Tushar Deshpande (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

R Sai Kishore (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakh

Digvijay Deshmukh (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh

READ| IPL 2020 auction: Cummins, Maxwell big overseas buys; Chawla top Indian draw

Marcus Stoinis (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.8 crore

Dale Steyn (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 2 crore

Andrew Tye (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1 crore

Lalit Yadav (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

Shahbaz Ahmad (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh

Mohsin Khan (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh

Nikhil Naik (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh

Tom Curran (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1 crore

Isuru Udana (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 50 lakh