IPL 2020 auction: The complete list of sold players Here's the full list of players sold at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction on December 19 in Kolkata. Team Sportstar 20 December, 2019 13:04 IST KKR signed Australian pacer Pat Cummins for a record Rs 15.5 crore. - getty images Team Sportstar 20 December, 2019 13:04 IST Four of the five-most expensive signing at the IPL 2019 auction in Kolkata on Thursday were pace bowlers; Piyush Chawla was the priciest Indian star.As expected, pacers ruled the roost as the eight franchisees splurged a combined sum of ₹140.30 crore on 62 players who were sold during the 13th Player auction of the Indian Premier League.RELATED: AUCTION HIGHLIGHTSHere's the complete list of sold players at the auctionChris Lynn (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 croreEoin Morgan (Base price Rs 1.50 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 croreRobin Uthappa (Base price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 croreJason Roy (Base price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 croreAaron Finch (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.4 croreGlenn Maxwell (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 croreChris Woakes (Base price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crorePat Cummins (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.50 croreSam Curran (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 5.50 croreChris Morris (Base price Rs 1.50 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10 croreAlex Carey (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.4 croreJaydev Unadkat (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 croreNathan Coulter-Nile (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 croreSheldon Cottrell (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.5 crorePiyush Chawla (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 croreRahul Tripathi (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 60 lakhVirat Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakhs) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 croreRead: KKR bags Morgan but pledges to retain Karthik as captainPriyam Garg (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 croreDeepak Hooda (Base price Rs 40 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 50 lakhVarun Chakravarthy (Base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 4 croreYashasvi Jaiswal (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 croreAnuj Rawat (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 80 lakhAkash Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakhKartik Tyagi (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.3 croreIshan Porel (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 20 lakhM Siddarth (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakhRavi Bishnoi (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 croreShimron Hetmyer (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.75 croreDavid Miller (Base price Rs 75 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 75 lakhSaurabh Tiwary (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 50 lakhMitchell Marsh (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2 croreJames Neesham (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 50 lakhJosh Hazlewood (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 croreRead: CSK bolsters bowling attack, signs Chawla and HazlewoodB Sandeep (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakhChris Green (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakhJosh Philippe (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakhTom Banton (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 croreFabian Allen (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 50 lakhChris Jordan (Base price Rs 75 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 3 croreKane Richardson (Base price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4 croreOshane Thomas (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 50 lakhPravin Tambe (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 20 lakhTarjinder Singh Dhillon (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kings XI punjab for INR 20 lakhAbdul Samad (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakhAniruddha Joshi (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakhBalwant Rai Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakhSanjay Yadav (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakhMohit Sharma (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakhPavan Deshpande (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakhPrabhsimran Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 55 lakhTushar Deshpande (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakhR Sai Kishore (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakhDigvijay Deshmukh (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakhREAD| IPL 2020 auction: Cummins, Maxwell Marcus Stoinis (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.8 croreDale Steyn (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 2 croreAndrew Tye (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1 croreLalit Yadav (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakhShahbaz Ahmad (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakhMohsin Khan (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakhNikhil Naik (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakhTom Curran (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1 croreIsuru Udana (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 50 lakh 