IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer to lead Delhi Capitals next season

With Delhi Capitals roping in Ravichandran Ashwin a couple of months ago, there were speculations that the franchise could appoint the spin ace as its new captain.

However, the franchise owner, Parth Jindal, on Thursday confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will continue to lead the side in the forthcoming season. “We went from being at eighth place to coming third last year. He has done a wonderful job for the team. He has also cemented his place in the Indian side. We don’t need to tinker with the formula,” Jindal said after the auction.

Jindal feels Iyer will benefit from the experience of Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. “Rahane and Ashwin on the side are great. Iyer will benefit from the experience in the side,” he said.

The franchise has also signed Chris Woakes and Jindal was happy with the choice. “When we decided to release (Trent) Boult, the thought process was that.. if you look at his strengths, he’s very good with the new ball. We were only going to add someone for the death overs. Rabada left and we suffered. Our strategy was to bring in a death bowler. Pat Cummins or Woakes. Pat went above our budget. We’re happy with Woakes,” Jindal said.