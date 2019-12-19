IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 players list: Full squad of Delhi Capitals

Here's the complete squad of the Delhi Capitals after the Indian Premier League 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday.

19 December, 2019 21:37 IST

Shimron Hetmyer has been signed by the Delhi Capitals.   -  AFP

PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION:

Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Bandaru Ayyappa, Jalaj Saxena, Nathu Singh, Manjot Kalra, and Colin Munro

TOTAL SPENT

Rs 76 crore

FINAL SQUAD

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande

