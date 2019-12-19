Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 players list: Full squad of Delhi Capitals Here's the complete squad of the Delhi Capitals after the Indian Premier League 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday. Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 21:37 IST Shimron Hetmyer has been signed by the Delhi Capitals. - AFP Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 21:37 IST PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION:Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Bandaru Ayyappa, Jalaj Saxena, Nathu Singh, Manjot Kalra, and Colin MunroTOTAL SPENTRs 76 croreFINAL SQUADShreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.