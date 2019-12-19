Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 players list: Full squad of Mumbai Indians Here's the complete squad of the Mumbai Indians after the Indian Premier League 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday. Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 20:45 IST Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (right) gave Lasith Malinga the last over in the 2019 IPL final against Chennai Super Kings and it proved to be an inspired move. For, Malinga had been expensive in his previous three overs. - AFP Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 20:45 IST Four-time champion Mumbai Indians roped in Australia's big-hitting opener Chris Lynn for Rs 2 crore. Nathan Coulter-Nile, who was signed for Rs 8 crore, was among the other notable buys. PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION: Adam Milne, Alzarri Joseph, Barinder Sran, Ben Cutting, Beuran Hendricks, Evin Lewis, Jason Behrendorff, Pankaj Jaswal, Rasikh Dar, Yuvraj SinghTOTAL SPENTRs 83.05 CroreFINAL SQUADRohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn , Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Fabian Allen, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.