IPL auctions: K.L. Rahul to lead Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab has decided to name K.L. Rahul as its captain for the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the franchise’s co-owner Ness Wadia told Sportstar on Thursday.

After the franchise traded out Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals, there were speculations that Rahul could be elevated to the top role. The franchise decided to weigh its options in the auction and then, a decision was made.

“As the management, our main objective is to look at the options available and then decide on the best possible combination. K.L. has been with us for a few seasons now and he is not only a star batsman, but also leads from the front,” Wadia said.

“We had a discussion with Anil (Kumble, who is the head coach) and we agreed to name him the skipper. We are confident that he will achieve more success for the franchise,” Wadia said.

The franchise also brought back Glenn Maxwell for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore and Wadia said the Aussie’s experience will help the side. “We were looking at a certain players and we are happy to have got those players on board,” Wadia said.

West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell was also roped in for Rs 8.5 crore and Wadia believes that the Caribbean pacer will contribute significantly to the franchise. “Cottrell has emerged as one of the top players and I am sure he will have an impact to the side. Before the auction, we had some plans, we could get some players, some we could not. But we are happy with the proceedings,” he said.

Yet to win a title, the franchise brought Anil Kumble as the head coach and in the auction, the franchise made some firm moves. “I am surprised to see that some players fetched huge money, while some deserving players did not. But that’s how auctions are. At times, one gets emotional and prices go up. That’s how it is,” the co-owner said.

On Wednesday, the franchise announced Wasim Jaffer as its batting coach and it hopes that with Rahul promoted as the skipper, there will be a change in its fortunes.