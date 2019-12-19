Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 auction: What is accelerated bidding? Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Sean Abbott, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, Tom Banton are among those could find takers in accelerated bidding. Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 19:35 IST Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 19:35 IST The eight teams will go through a list of approximately 250 names from the auction pool, including those who were unsold in the first session. They will then write down 10 names each and submit it to the auctioneer. Only those named in that list will be available for the accelerated bidding round. Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Sean Abbott, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, Tom Banton are among those who could find takers. Purse remainingKXIP Rs 20.25 croreRR Rs 17.45 croreDC Rs 14.70 croreRCB: Rs 13.50 croreSRH: Rs 11.20 croreKKR: Rs 10.10 croreMI: Rs 2.55 croreCSK: Rs 0.35 crore Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.