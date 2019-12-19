IPL 2020 auction: Shimron Hetmyer goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.75 crore

West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer was signed by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.75 crore at the IPL auction in Kolkata on Thursday. Hetmyer had finished the ODI series in October 2018 with 259 runs at an average of 51.80 at a strike rate of 140. Before the India tour, he lit up the in Caribbean Premier League, scoring 440 runs in 12 innings at 148.14.

He may have failed to live up to his hefty pay cheque last year, having been released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore but the Caribbean batsman has made a strong case for himself during the West Indies’ ongoing tour.

After becoming the highest run-scorer in the T20I series — 120 runs in three matches, at a strike-rate of 151.89 — Hetmyer also hammered a ton in the first ODI.

Earlier, left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell was signed by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.5 crore.