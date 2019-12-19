Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 auction: Shimron Hetmyer goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.75 crore After becoming the highest run-scorer in the T20I series against India— 120 runs in three matches, at a strike-rate of 151.89 — Hetmyer also hammered a ton in the first ODI. Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 18:34 IST Shimron Hetmyer was the highest run-getter in the T20I series against India, scoring 120 in three matches at a strike-rate of 151.89. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 18:34 IST West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer was signed by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.75 crore at the IPL auction in Kolkata on Thursday. Hetmyer had finished the ODI series in October 2018 with 259 runs at an average of 51.80 at a strike rate of 140. Before the India tour, he lit up the in Caribbean Premier League, scoring 440 runs in 12 innings at 148.14.He may have failed to live up to his hefty pay cheque last year, having been released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore but the Caribbean batsman has made a strong case for himself during the West Indies’ ongoing tour.After becoming the highest run-scorer in the T20I series — 120 runs in three matches, at a strike-rate of 151.89 — Hetmyer also hammered a ton in the first ODI.Earlier, left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell was signed by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.5 crore. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.